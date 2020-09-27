 Skip to main content
Video: Myles Garrett shows off freakish strength on Dwayne Haskins sack

September 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Myles Garrett is one of the most difficult defensive lineman to stop in the NFL, and we saw a perfect example of the Cleveland Browns star’s strength on Sunday.

Garrett ran right through Washington offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr. in the first half and was able to grab ahold of Dwayne Haskins’ undershirt. Haskins tried to get away, but it looked like he was running on a treadmill. Check it out:

Haskins is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, so he is by no means a small player. He was still no match for Garrett on that play.

