Video: Patrick Mahomes launched an incredible touchdown pass off his back foot

Patrick Mahomes’ ability to throw the deep ball is second to none. He proved that once again during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Mahomes had three touchdown passes in the first half as Kansas City built a 27-10 lead. His team was up 20-10 late in the second quarter when he threw a bomb on 3rd-and-14 to Mecole Hardman.

Mahomes drifted back, planted, and then threw a laser deep ball to Hardman. The ball traveled from where he threw it at the 39 to the five on a line.

MAHOMES CAN'T BE STOPPED ALREADY FOUR TDs BEFORE HALFTIME (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oaqx4uqmow — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2020

The play officially went down as a 49-yard touchdown.

You make one mistake on defense, and Mahomes has the ability to burn you.

Mahomes also rushed for a score, giving him four total touchdowns in the first half against Baltimore.