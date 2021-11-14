Video: Patriots had great celebration for Jakobi Meyers’ first career TD catch

One of the strangest streaks in NFL history came to an end on Sunday, as New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers finally found the end zone.

Meyers had the first touchdown catch of his career during New England’s blowout win over the Cleveland Browns. He was swarmed by several of his teammates, many of who sprinted over from the sideline to celebrate with Meyers.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAS HIS FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN CATCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BGlwd9liDD — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 14, 2021

One Patriots reporter shared a great photo of the team’s offensive bench area after Meyers scored. It was completely empty.

The #Patriots offensive bench area when it’s Jakobi Meyers TD celebration time. #TeamPartyInTheEndzone pic.twitter.com/ldRwuOQbU7 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) November 14, 2021

Meyers has been a regular contributor for the Patriots over the past three seasons. No player in NFL history has ever had more receiving yards before catching their first touchdown.

Most receiving yards before receiving TD — #NFL history Jakobi Meyers — 1,570 (before TD)

Gerald Riggs — 1,516

Eric Bieniemy — 1,223#Patriots — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 14, 2021

One announcer was roasted last week after he inexplicably said Meyers was rookie Mac Jones’ favorite red zone target. Maybe that was the boost Meyers needed.