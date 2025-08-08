Video from stands shows Ravens CB’s horrific leg injury

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Bilhal Kone suffered a very gruesome leg injury in his team’s preseason opener.

On Thursday, the Ravens opened up the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts. In the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., Kone hurt his leg while breaking up a pass intended for Colts receiver Ashton Dulin. Kone collided with Dulin in mid-air and landed awkwardly on his left leg.

The television broadcast managed to catch part of the injury.

Ravens rookie Bilhal Kone just suffered a horrific knee injury against the Colts. #NFL #RavensFlock #Colts pic.twitter.com/Xc4m8IILte — The Skol Hop (@TheSkolHop) August 8, 2025

However, fan-shot video also emerged from the stands that showed the full extent of the damage. In the video, you could clearly see Kone’s leg hanging sideways away from his body at an almost 90-degree angle. You can view that video at the link here (but obviously beware of the graphic content).

After the game, which Baltimore won 24-16, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Kone had suffered a torn ligament in his knee. As a result, Kone will be out for the entire 2025 NFL season.

The 23-year-old Kone was Baltimore’s sixth-round draft pick this year (No. 178 overall). He was expected to compete for a depth spot behind Ravens starters Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins, and Jaire Alexander.

Thursday’s preseason opener marked a brutal day for injuries on both teams. In addition to Kone going down for the Ravens, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was knocked out of the game in the first quarter with a gruesome injury of his own.