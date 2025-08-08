Anthony Richardson suffers gruesome finger injury 2 drives into preseason

Thursday’s preseason opener could not have gone much worse for Anthony Richardson.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback Richardson was injured just two drives into his team’s exhibition game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. After an interception by Baltimore to begin the game, Richardson led the Colts on an 18-yard drive that resulted in a made field goal.

Then on the first play of Indianapolis’ next drive, Richardson got blown up by Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. The Colts completely missed the block on Ojabo, who had a wide-open lane for the hard sack on Richardson.

Richardson immediately exited the game and was replaced by Daniel Jones at quarterback. Shortly thereafter, the Colts announced that Richardson’s day was done due to a finger injury.

Indeed, Richardson appeared to fall hard directly on his throwing hand, causing the television broadcast to pick up a gruesome pinky finger injury.

The Internet quickly reacted to the latest unfortunate development with the oft-injured Richardson. Take a look.

Richardson, a former No. 4 overall pick, has appeared in just 15 total games up to this point of his NFL career. He has developed a reputation for always being hurt and even dealt with an injury to his throwing shoulder in the lead-up to training camp.

Though Richardson has made some notable changes this offseason in an attempt to get his body right, the Colts brought in another former top-10 pick in Jones to compete with Richardson for the starting QB job. Now it looks like Jones might just win the job by default if Richardson is still unable to stay healthy.