Video: Ray Lewis breaks down film of terrible defense across NFL this season

Ray Lewis did a great film breakdown on this week’s episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.”

Lewis, a Hall of Fame linebacker, has been upset with the poor quality of defense played this season. For his film breakdown, he singled out a handful of plays from Weeks 5 and 6 and analyzed where the defenses went wrong.

The first clip showed how a poor choice by Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham played a role in Derrick Henry’s 94-yard touchdown run for the Tennessee Titans. Lewis ascribed the problem to a lack of trust by Cunningham in his teammates.

The second clip showed how the Carolina Panthers’ defense failed to communicate on a touchdown run by Todd Gurley in the team’s 23-16 Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The third clip showed the Washington Football Team’s poor defense on a Daniel Jones zone read keeper in a 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.

The fourth clip showed the Dallas Cowboys’ defense failure to communicate on a four-receiver set passing play by the Arizona Cardinals in their embarrassing 38-10 home loss on Monday night.

Lewis may have been picky by choosing just a few plays that were obvious defensive breakdowns, but seeing his analysis for where they all went wrong is top-notch stuff. You can also see why his ability to read things and communicate helped make him a Hall of Famer.