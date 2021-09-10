 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 9, 2021

Video: Rob Gronkowski shows off his rap skills

September 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rob Gronkowski

It’s a good thing that Rob Gronkowski excels at football, because his rap career leaves a lot to be desired.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a video on social media Wednesday. The video shows Gronk and teammate Tom Brady participating in the TikTok photo crop challenge. The video includes some sounds of Gronk rapping in the background.

“I love to score. There’s no such thing as more. When I’m out at the campfire, I cook a smore,” Gronk says.

Here is the video:

Gronk is a fun guy, but his rap rhythm is off. Or he could use someone who writes his lyrics for him.

Gronk and Brady are entering their second season together with the Bucs and looking to repeat as champions. The Bucs apparently have a big goal in mind for the 2021 season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus