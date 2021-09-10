Video: Rob Gronkowski shows off his rap skills

It’s a good thing that Rob Gronkowski excels at football, because his rap career leaves a lot to be desired.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shared a video on social media Wednesday. The video shows Gronk and teammate Tom Brady participating in the TikTok photo crop challenge. The video includes some sounds of Gronk rapping in the background.

“I love to score. There’s no such thing as more. When I’m out at the campfire, I cook a smore,” Gronk says.

Here is the video:

We excellent greatly!! O, and some great background music as well https://t.co/ciMemM7Whw — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) September 8, 2021

Gronk is a fun guy, but his rap rhythm is off. Or he could use someone who writes his lyrics for him.

Gronk and Brady are entering their second season together with the Bucs and looking to repeat as champions. The Bucs apparently have a big goal in mind for the 2021 season.