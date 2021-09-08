Tom Brady, Bucs believe they can go 17-0?

Tom Brady has basically nothing left to accomplish in the NFL, but he continues to find ways to motivate himself year in and year out. While he has always said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next one, he may have his sights set on an even bigger goal this season.

Perfection.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said on “Get Up!” Wednesday morning that Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focusing on going 17-0 this season. The former quarterback turned analyst believes the Bucs can pull it off, too.

“17-0 is a reality for Tom Brady and this football team,” Orlovsky said. “It is a focus point for Tom Brady and this football team.”

Brady would be the first to tell you how difficult it is to go undefeated. Doing so with a 44-year-old quarterback would be an even tougher task, but Brady still looks like he’s at the peak of his game. That is why Tim Hasselbeck says some of Tampa Bay’s coaches believe 2021 may be the seven-time champion’s best season yet.

“There is a feeling from coaches on that coaching staff that Brady could have a career year,” Hasselbeck said Wednesday. “Now, some of them went back and looked at some of the things he has accomplished through his career, so clearly — like in 2007 — you go back and the numbers are monstrous. But they have seen practices when they’re looking around and think they are that good.”

You can see the full clip from “Get Up!” below:

.@tthasselbeck: "There is a feeling from [Tampa Bay's coaches] that Brady could have a career year."@danorlovsky7: "17-0 is a reality for Tom Brady and this football team." pic.twitter.com/l8G6PFiSJf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 8, 2021

Now that the NFL regular season is 17 games, going undefeated will be even more difficult. Brady would probably be lying if he said he hasn’t thought about it, especially after what he said this offseason about trading two of his Super Bowl rings.