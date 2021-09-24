 Skip to main content
Video: Sam Darnold did a real dynamite job on this block attempt

September 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Sam Darnold block

Sam Darnold had a nice game for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, but he did have one funny moment.

Darnold’s Panthers ran a reverse in the second half of their 24-9 win over the Houston Texans. Darnold took a snap and handed the ball to Chuba Hubbard, who then pitched the ball to DJ Moore.

Darnold was around as the lead blocker on the play, though his effort on Jacob Martin left a lot to be desire.

Take a look:

They’ll have some laughs over that one during film study.

This story isn’t intended to question Darnold’s toughness in the least bit. He scored two rushing touchdowns and got beat up on one of them. But seeing a QB try to block like that is humorous. At least it was better than Tim Tebow’s effort.

