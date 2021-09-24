Video: Sam Darnold did a real dynamite job on this block attempt

Sam Darnold had a nice game for the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, but he did have one funny moment.

Darnold’s Panthers ran a reverse in the second half of their 24-9 win over the Houston Texans. Darnold took a snap and handed the ball to Chuba Hubbard, who then pitched the ball to DJ Moore.

Darnold was around as the lead blocker on the play, though his effort on Jacob Martin left a lot to be desire.

Take a look:

Sam Darnold as your lead blocker is a strategy I guess, technique needs work pic.twitter.com/a6hpYFGDGH — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 24, 2021

They’ll have some laughs over that one during film study.

This story isn’t intended to question Darnold’s toughness in the least bit. He scored two rushing touchdowns and got beat up on one of them. But seeing a QB try to block like that is humorous. At least it was better than Tim Tebow’s effort.