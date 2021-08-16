Video: New angle shows Tim Tebow had multiple pathetic block attempts

Tim Tebow has been mocked by fans and analysts for a horrendous block attempt during Saturday’s preseason game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. As it turns out, the clip that went viral may not have even shown his worst effort.

A new video angle shows another one of Tebow’s block attempts, and it was even worse than the one we saw previously. The former quarterback totally missed the first defender he was supposed to pick up before looking altogether lost.

Honestly, the Tebow block that went viral wasn't even his worst block of the night. This was *the very next play* pic.twitter.com/tINWyJpWSE — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) August 16, 2021

If you compare that play to the first video we saw, it’s obvious that bad blocking was a theme for Tebow during the game.

Tebow did not record any catches or rushes against the Browns. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer simply cannot justify having the 33-year-old on the roster if he’s primarily going to be a blocker. Unless something drastically changes, it doesn’t appear that Tebow’s tight end experiment is going to work out.