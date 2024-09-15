Video shows Packers center vomit on field just before snapping ball

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers may not have been feeling his best during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Myers appeared to vomit on the field in the first half of the Packers’ 16-10 win over the Colts at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers had a third down at around midfield, and Myers looked like he turned his head and puked right next to the ball before snapping it. He then quickly helped pick up a blitz so quarterback Malik Willis could scramble for a gain.

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers with the "puke and rally" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/f61h8C57th — Packerfan Total Access- Clayton (@packers_access) September 15, 2024

There was no indication that Myers had an illness entering the game, so he may have just lost his lunch. Either way, it didn’t look like whatever stomach issues he had impacted him on that particular play.

The 2024 football season might be young, but Myers is not the first player who had a boot-and-rally in the middle of a game.