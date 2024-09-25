Video shows play where Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion

Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion during his Washington Commanders’ 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Monday night. The Commanders running back has been ruled out for Week 4 so that he can recover.

The injury is a real shame for both Ekeler and the Commanders. The 29-year-old had 3 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, plus 2 catches for 22 yards in the win over Cincinnati. Ekeler also had a big play on special teams where he returned a kickoff 62 yards.

It was on his first carry after the long kickoff return where Ekeler suffered his concussion.

On Austin Ekeler. The concussion occurred during this play, and it was his lone snap after the long KO return. Washington kept a team doctor and trainer with him in Cincinnati for now. He also suffered a cut to his left ear on the play, hence the bandage he wore postgame. Quinn… pic.twitter.com/RAgU1xLK8L — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 24, 2024

Not only was Ekeler concussed on the play, but his left ear was also bloodied.

On the broadcast, Ekeler appeared to have a bloody ear as he walked back to the locker room. https://t.co/Xfi2iyZAgn pic.twitter.com/MrMenXkj8o — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 24, 2024

This is Ekeler’s first season with the Commanders after 7 years with the Chargers. Ekeler has 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, plus 9 catches for 121 yards this season. He has also been serving as a kick returner.

The 2-1 Commanders will take on the 1-2 Cardinals in Week 4. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols will likely split carries for Washington in that game.