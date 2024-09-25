 Skip to main content
Video shows play where Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion

September 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Austin Ekeler in the backfield

Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion during his Washington Commanders’ 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Monday night. The Commanders running back has been ruled out for Week 4 so that he can recover.

The injury is a real shame for both Ekeler and the Commanders. The 29-year-old had 3 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, plus 2 catches for 22 yards in the win over Cincinnati. Ekeler also had a big play on special teams where he returned a kickoff 62 yards.

It was on his first carry after the long kickoff return where Ekeler suffered his concussion.

Not only was Ekeler concussed on the play, but his left ear was also bloodied.

This is Ekeler’s first season with the Commanders after 7 years with the Chargers. Ekeler has 13 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, plus 9 catches for 121 yards this season. He has also been serving as a kick returner.

The 2-1 Commanders will take on the 1-2 Cardinals in Week 4. Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols will likely split carries for Washington in that game.

Austin Ekeler
