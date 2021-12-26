Video: Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen ruthlessly taunted Patriots fans

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs both had big games against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the Buffalo Bills stars let the home fans hear about it.

Diggs caught a touchdown to put the Bills up 17-7 late in the second quarter. He celebrated by pointing at several different Patriots fans and telling one to “shut the f— up.” TV cameras picked up on the audio. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Stefon Diggs gives Buffalo a 17-7 lead just before the half pic.twitter.com/tQ5XCw2rtu — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

It initially looked like Diggs was telling all of the fans he pointed at to “shut the f— up.” However, that particular comment may have been directed at a fan in the front row who said something to him.

When the Bills put the Patriots away with a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Allen appeared to give fans the “bye bye” wave.

Josh Allen's TD to Dawson Knox just sealed the victory for Buffalo pic.twitter.com/59ty1Oskzi — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) December 26, 2021

The Bills lost to the Patriots three weeks ago in Buffalo. That was one of the most unconventional wins of Bill Belichick’s career, and you know it motivated the Bills heading into Sunday. Diggs had seven catches for 85 yards and the score. Allen finished 30/47 for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 64 yards. Both Buffalo stars earned the right to boast.