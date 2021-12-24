Video: Titans come back to beat 49ers on Randy Bullock field goal

The Tennessee Titans came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, winning the game on a 44-yard field goal by Randy Bullock.

Tennessee went into halftime down 10-0 to the Niners. They were unable to get anything done in the first half, totaling just 34 yards. But the second half was a different story.

The Titans scored on their first three possessions and four of their five second-half possessions. Ryan Tannehill began connecting with AJ Brown, who finished with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown. The Titans defense also made some big plays, such as an interception early in the third quarter that put the offense in the red zone. Tennessee cashed in with a touchdown to tie the game and seize momentum.

Then with 2:20 left, the Titans got the ball after the Niners tied the game at 17. Tannehill made a big scramble with his legs and the Titans used all three of their timeouts to wind the clock down to four seconds when the clutch kick was made:

Clutch kicking from Randy Bullock 🙌pic.twitter.com/Rba9mIZcTD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 24, 2021

San Francisco had the game and blew it. They are now 8-7, while Tennessee is 10-5 and looking good even without Derrick Henry. Thursday’s comeback, punctuated by Bullock’s kick, was an impressive win for the Titans.