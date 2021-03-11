Video: Tom Brady has funny habit with bananas in his smoothies

Well, at long last we may finally have learned the secret to Tom Brady’s success.

Brady is a champion of his “TB12” fitness and nutrition program. On Tuesday, he shared a video on TikTok of his morning smoothie-making process. But there was one aspect that caught people’s attention: Brady doesn’t eat the ends of his bananas.

Tom Brady breaks off the ends of bananas before he PUTS THEM IN HIS SMOOTHIES I cannot with this man pic.twitter.com/wl18JILGlg — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 9, 2021

That’s it. That’s the secret. You want to win Super Bowls at 43 and get better with age? The answer might just be to throw away the ends of your bananas. Apparently that’s where I went wrong all these years. My morning banana habits are going to be changing.

If you think that aspect of Brady’s eating habits is funny, wait til you see what his favorite treat is.