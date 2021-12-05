Video: Tom Brady throws brutal pick-six near end of half

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have gotten a bit greedy in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the result could not have been more costly.

The Bucs got the ball deep in their own territory with 44 seconds remaining in the first half after forcing a punt. Rather than running the ball and taking a 20-10 lead into halftime, Tampa Bay came out throwing. Tom Brady tried to complete a screen pass to Leonard Fournette on second down. Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson picked it off and only needed about four steps to get into the end zone.

Here’s another angle of the play that shows how bad of a throw it was from Brady:

That isn’t the first costly pick-six Brady has thrown this season, but it was probably the most avoidable. Brady was on fire in the first half, but the Bucs took a big risk by throwing the ball inside their own 10-yard line. Those are the types of things that can happen.