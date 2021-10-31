Saints beat Bucs after Tom Brady throws pick-six to PJ Williams

The New Orleans Saints pulled off a surprising 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that was sealed with quite a play.

The Saints were forced to use backup Trevor Siemian after Jameis Winston got hurt in the second quarter. Siemian threw for a touchdown and put the Saints in position to win with a 29-27 lead in the final two minutes.

Tampa Bay had the ball and it looked like Tom Brady would be in position to lead a winning drive. Shockingly, Brady threw a pick-six to PJ Williams on 2nd-and-10.

PJ WILLIAMS WITH THE PICK TO TOUCHDOWN!!!#TBvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/2xCfZOCIGY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 31, 2021

The pick-six had the Superdome rocking.

MY GOD THE DOME ERUPTED ON THAT PICK 6 @wdsu pic.twitter.com/NYjtHjZ5Sk — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) October 31, 2021

The touchdown plus extra point made it a 2-possession game and sealed the win for the Saints.

Brady was shocked.