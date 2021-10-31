Saints beat Bucs after Tom Brady throws pick-six to PJ Williams
The New Orleans Saints pulled off a surprising 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday that was sealed with quite a play.
The Saints were forced to use backup Trevor Siemian after Jameis Winston got hurt in the second quarter. Siemian threw for a touchdown and put the Saints in position to win with a 29-27 lead in the final two minutes.
Tampa Bay had the ball and it looked like Tom Brady would be in position to lead a winning drive. Shockingly, Brady threw a pick-six to PJ Williams on 2nd-and-10.
PJ WILLIAMS WITH THE PICK TO TOUCHDOWN!!!#TBvsNO | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/2xCfZOCIGY
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 31, 2021
The pick-six had the Superdome rocking.
MY GOD THE DOME ERUPTED ON THAT PICK 6 @wdsu pic.twitter.com/NYjtHjZ5Sk
— Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) October 31, 2021
The touchdown plus extra point made it a 2-possession game and sealed the win for the Saints.
Brady was shocked.
BRADY PICKED OFF IN CLUTCH TIME 😳 pic.twitter.com/X6feHvplyf
— ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021