Awesome video: Tom Brady throws touchdown pass to Drew Brees’ son

Tom Brady and Drew Brees have left football fans with decades of memories during their Hall of Fame careers. They combined on Sunday night to give us one more.

After Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated Brees’ New Orleans Saints with a 30-20 win in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday night, the two quarterbacks visited with each other. Brady and Brees shared a few hugs and some conversation, while Brees’ family surrounded them. Tom gave a hug to Brees’ wife and even threw a touchdown pass to one of Drew’s sons.

As Tom Brady and Drew Brees hug and say goodbye after a long talk on the field, Brady throws a touchdown pass to Brees’ son. One walks off to play in the NFC championship, the other stays to play with his kids. pic.twitter.com/wdWDro9YD4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 18, 2021

At the end of the video, Brady reminded one of Brees’ sons to be good to his sister.

Brady has three older sisters, which likely influenced that comment.

Even though they have competed against each other since college in the Big Ten, Brady and Brees are friends and have a lot in common. They have been stars in the NFL for the last two decades and rank among the best quarterbacks ever. They will both end up in Canton, though Brees will get their sooner than Tom considering Brady plans to keep playing. Brees is expected to retire.