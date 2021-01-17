Drew Brees will retire after this season

There has been talk for a few years about Drew Brees retiring, and that talk heated up entering this season. And now it is official from a report: Brees is retiring after this season.

FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game will be Brees’ last game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Brees’ Saints are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game.

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

This report was expected, as it’s been all but a formality that Brees would retire after the season. There has been talk about what the Saints are doing to prepare for a future without Brees. They have Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, and apparently Sean Payton likes what he sees from Winston.

Brees just turned 42, has won a Super Bowl, will make the Hall of Fame, and he suffered a nasty injury this season. That probably was a reminder to him that he doesn’t need to do this much longer.