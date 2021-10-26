Tony Romo targeted over Tom Brady, Gisele joke

Tony Romo made an innocent joke after Mike Evans accidentally gave away Tom Brady’s 600th career touchdown ball on Sunday, but there were plenty of people who did not find it funny. Some were downright appalled.

Romo and CBS partner Jim Nantz called Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that game, Evans unknowingly gave Brady’s 600th career touchdown pass to a fan sitting in the front row. Romo and Nantz cracked a few jokes when a Bucs staffer came over to the fan to negotiate a deal to get Brady’s milestone ball back. Romo sarcastically speculated that the fan probably asked for a date with Brady’s wife Gisele.

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Brady is married to arguably the most famous supermodel in the world. Gisele Bundchen a beautiful woman and full-blown celebrity. Who wouldn’t want a date with her?

Not surprisingly, that logic was lost on the Twitter mob. Romo faced a great deal of criticism on social media, a lot of which came from reporters and other verified accounts. One national outlet even wrote a column about it and called Romo’s remark “crude” and “problematic.”

The situation was a lot like the one we saw with Terry Bradshaw and Erin Andrews earlier this month. Romo obviously meant no disrespect to Tom or Gisele. If anything, he was complimenting Gisele. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to matter in 2021.