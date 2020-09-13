Video: Trent Williams pancakes Jordan Hicks with massive block

Trent Williams was one of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the San Francisco 49ers, and he wasted no time making his presence felt in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Williams absolutely flattened Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks on a running play in the first half. He exploded off the line of scrimmage and got downfield what seemed like instantly.

Trent Williams murdered a man pic.twitter.com/N6C3n881RU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2020

That is exactly why Williams is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the best tackles in football. Some wondered if he would be rusty after holding out for the entire season with Washington last year, but that play made it seem like the year off was beneficial for him.

The 49ers acquired Williams in a trade with Washington back in April. They then agreed to a restructured contract with him that could result in him leaving next year, but they will do everything they can to keep him if he makes plays like that.