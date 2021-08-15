Video: Trey Lance throws 80-yard touchdown pass in preseason

Trey Lance is already giving San Francisco 49ers fans a reason to get excited about him.

Lance, the quarterback the team traded up to select with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, looked impressive on an 80-yard touchdown pass he threw in his first preseason game.

Lance took over at quarterback on the Niners’ second offensive possession against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. He went 3-and-out in his first series. But he scored as quickly as possible on his second possession.

On 1st-and-10 from his 20, Lance faked a handoff and bootlegged left. He then found Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard TD.

That’s the big-play capability that had the Niners and others salivating.

San Francisco has plans to roll with Jimmy Garoppolo to start the season. But if Lance continues to give them big plays like that, it will be hard to deny him the job.