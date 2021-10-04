Here is the video tribute the Patriots played for Tom Brady

The New England Patriots aired a video tribute to Tom Brady on Sunday night ahead of their big game against their former quarterback.

There were major questions about whether fans would cheer or boo Brady now that he is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those questions were quickly answered when fans cheered Brady. After all, he won six Super Bowls for the team.

They also played him a video tribute. Here is what it looked like:

Brady played 20 seasons for the Patriots, so cutting a video down to just over a minute was probably the most difficult aspect of producing and editing it. There are limitless memories and great moments delivered for the team. But that is what the Patriots were able to boil the video down to.

Brady’s family was in attendance for the game and probably appreciated the video, as did many Patriots fans.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0