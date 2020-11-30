Video: Tyreek Hill trolls Bucs by pulling Shannon Sharpe phone move
Tyreek Hill had a monster game for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and enjoyed himself during the contest.
After his second touchdown catch, Hill did a backflip into the end zone. Then with his team up 27-10 in the third quarter, Hill decided to channel Shannon Sharpe.
Hill picked up a phone on the Chiefs’ sideline and said help was on the way.
“Help is on the way!”
Tyreek Hill pulled a Shannon Sharpe on the Bucs pic.twitter.com/5Oe4SBrXhb
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2020
Sharpe was the originator of that move. He did it during a Denver Broncos 34-8 win over the New England Patriots in 1996. Only Sharpe’s trash talk was much better.
Hill may have been enjoying himself a little too much in the game. You don’t want to get too carried away and end up having it backfire.