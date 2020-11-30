 Skip to main content
Video: Tyreek Hill trolls Bucs by pulling Shannon Sharpe phone move

November 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tyreek Hill had a monster game for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and enjoyed himself during the contest.

After his second touchdown catch, Hill did a backflip into the end zone. Then with his team up 27-10 in the third quarter, Hill decided to channel Shannon Sharpe.

Hill picked up a phone on the Chiefs’ sideline and said help was on the way.

Sharpe was the originator of that move. He did it during a Denver Broncos 34-8 win over the New England Patriots in 1996. Only Sharpe’s trash talk was much better.

Hill may have been enjoying himself a little too much in the game. You don’t want to get too carried away and end up having it backfire.

