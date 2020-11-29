 Skip to main content
Video: Tyreek Hill flips into end zone on touchdown

November 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tyreek Hill back flip

Tyreek Hill had a monster first quarter in Kansas City’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and celebrated accordingly.

Earlier in the first quarter, Hill caught a 75-yard touchdown pass to put Kansas City up 10-0. Later in the first, he caught 44-yard TD. This time the Chiefs wide receiver decided to back flip into the end zone.

Hill is extremely fast and a talented receiver, and he enjoys rubbing things in sometimes. We have also seen him taunt a defensive back on his way to the end zone in the past.

When you have seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in one quarter of work, it’s easy to celebrate.

