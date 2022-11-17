Video of Vikings announcer Paul Allen calling end of Bills game goes viral

A video clip of Vikings announcer Paul Allen calling the end of Minnesota’s win over Buffalo on Sunday is going viral.

The ending to the Vikings’ 33-30 overtime win over the Bills was nuts. The game looked like it was over on a Bills stop on 4th-and-goal, but chaos ensued. Minnesota somehow pulled off the win in overtime.

Allen is a homer of an announcer, which made his call even better. He goes through a roller coaster of emotions as the ending unfolds. Take a look:

Vikings play-by-play guy Paul Allen was filmed during Minnesota’s insane win against Buffalo and it was awesome. pic.twitter.com/ixgRMh1LuY — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 16, 2022

That was great, and Allen is one of the best announcers in the business. He had a memorable call of Brett Favre’s infamous interception in the NFC Championship Game against the Saints in the 2009 season (listen here).

Minnesota is 8-1 this season, while the Bills are now 6-3.