Vikings, Bills have unreal ending in game of the year contender

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills on Sunday played an unreal game that is a contender for best game of the season. The Bills led 27-10 before Minnesota started to come back in the second half and eventually win in overtime.

Minnesota was down 27-23 with 3:26 left in the game and drove down the field. They converted a 4th-and-18 play on a spectacular catch by Justin Jefferson (video here) and then moved inside the Buffalo 10.

The Vikings kept getting stopped outside the end zone but had a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line with the game on the line. Kirk Cousins attempted a quarterback sneak, but the officials ruled he was down short of the end zone.

That gave the ball and seemingly the game to the Bills. But as Lee Corso would say, not so fast my friends.

Josh Allen tried to sneak the ball to give the Bills some room to operate, but he mishandled the exchange from center Mitch Morse. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks saw the ball on the ground and dove in. He recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, and Minnesota took a 30-27 lead.

The Vikings went from thinking the game was over after not converting the 4th-and-goal play, but Kendricks helped them take the lead.

However, there were still around 40 seconds left on the clock, and that was enough for Josh Allen to get his team into field goal range. Buffalo moved the ball down the field on several short and medium passes. Then they got a defensive pass interference call to set up a short 29-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Considering what a great game it was, overtime seemed very appropriate to settle the contest.

The Vikings got the ball first and took the lead on a field goal. They sealed the 33-30 win with an interception of Allen in the red zone.