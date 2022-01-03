Video: Vikings OL Garrett Bradbury makes ‘immaculate reception’

Garrett Bradbury went viral on Sunday night for his “immaculate reception” during the Minnesota Vikings’ game at the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings were down 30-3 and had a 2nd-and-3 at the Green Bay 35 late in the third quarter. Sean Mannion threw a pass intended for tight end Tyler Conklin, who got crushed as he tried to make the catch. The hard hit caused the ball to get deflected into the air, where Bradbury caught it and rumbled.

That was an awesome play by Bradbury. Not only was he alert enough to make the catch, but as soon as he caught it, he knew exactly what to do! He began running forward and was fast! And he was a load to bring down, too!

Bradbury was credited with a gain of 21 yards on the play. The Vikings scored a touchdown on the following down.

Bradbury’s going to end up having almost a better receiving day than Antonio Brown!

Maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised with his receiving success.