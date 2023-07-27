Training camp videos of 5-foot-5 Cowboys rookie Deuce Vaughn go viral

The Dallas Cowboys have their own version of Darren Sproles on hand.

Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn went viral this week at the team’s training camp. Vaughn, who stands just 5-foot-5, looked so tiny compared to his teammates but still managed to hold his own in drills.

Here is a video of Vaughn showing off his footwork.

#Cowboys rookie running back Deuce Vaughn has quick feet. Interesting possibility as Mike McCarthy works on space game. pic.twitter.com/urO9WgorSG — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 26, 2023

Vaughn also took some handoffs and even caught a quick curl pass from Dak Prescott at one point.

Dak to Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/lb2sRcKIqV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

It was an interesting sight to see Vaughn in the open field as well.

Those were some pretty unique visuals, especially with Vaughn seemingly wearing an oversized helmet too.

An All-American in college at Kansas State, the 21-year-old Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and had another 378 yards receiving last year. He was picked by the Cowboys in the sixth round of this year’s draft (No. 212 overall).

Players of Vaughn’s height have succeeded in the NFL. Sproles was a multi-time Pro Bowler at 5-foot-6, Tarik Cohen has been a difference-maker for the Chicago Bears at 5-foot-6 himself, and even Maurice Jones-Drew (one of the better running backs of his generation) was only 5-foot-7.

Vaughn had a heartwarming story in getting into the NFL. Whether the Cowboys use him off bubble screens, as a return specialist, or otherwise, plenty of people will be rooting for Vaughn’s success in the league.