Awesome video shows Cowboys scout’s reaction to team drafting his son

The Dallas Cowboys on Saturday used one of their sixth-round picks to draft Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, which led to quite a cool scene in the team’s draft room.

Deuce’s father Chris is a scout for the Cowboys. ESPN captured Chris’ reaction to the team drafting his son, and it was pretty awesome.

You can see Chris go over and give a hug to both Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones. Then Chris makes the call to his son to inform him of the big news.

Here’s the emotional reaction in the Cowboys’ war room when the team used the 212th overall pick in the sixth round on Kansas St. RB Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys’ assistant director of college scouting, Chris Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/wC5dWw7IJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

That was great.

The Cowboys also shared a cool photo of father and son when Deuce was a young boy and wearing a Cowboys shirt.

Deuce may have been a sixth-round pick (No. 212 overall) but he’s not just some courtesy selection. Though he’s small at 5-foot-6, Deuce was extremely productive at Kansas State. He had 1,558 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season, along with 42 catches for 378 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Deuce had over 1,800 combined yards between rushing and receiving while scoring 22 touchdowns. He’s a genuine prospect and not a family favor.