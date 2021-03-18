Vikings add Patrick Peterson on 1-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings are adding some help at cornerback.

Patrick Peterson is signing a 1-year, $10 million deal with Minnesota, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old cornerback just completed a 5-year, $70 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals and became a free agent. He chose to sign elsewhere and is getting solid money from the Vikings to help their secondary.

Peterson had 61 tackles and three interceptions last season. He was a Pro Bowler the first eight seasons of his career but has not made it the last two seasons.

Peterson is not as good as he once was, naturally, but he still remains a solid cornerback and had interest from several teams.

Patrick Peterson in 2020: – 55.2 overall grade

– 53.1 coverage grade From 2012-2019, Peterson didn’t have a coverage grade below 62.0 https://t.co/KDI0B5XoHL — PFF MIN Vikings (@PFF_Vikings) March 18, 2021

Peterson’s presence should ease the burden on developing corners Cam Dantzler and Jeff Gladney for Minnesota.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0