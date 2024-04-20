Fan goes viral for blindsiding Vikings coach with NFL draft advice

Fans love to play armchair general manager for their favorite sports franchises. One Minnesota Vikings fan recently got close to living out that dream — sort of.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Thursday gave a speech on faith and leadership at St. Philip the Deacon Church in Plymouth, Minn.

O’Connell opened the floor for questions at the end of the talk. One churchgoer seized the opportunity to discuss football — particularly NFL draft talk — with an active NFL head coach.

The fan asked O’Connell about his thoughts on quarterback prospects JJ McCarthy and Drake Maye. The Vikings coach also received a scouting report of sorts from the fan.

Kevin O'Connell gave a speech last night at St. Philip the Deacon Church in Plymouth and got a full breakdown of McCarthy and Maye by a Vikings fan at the end lol. He gave a very interesting answer, noting that he killed some previous QB ideas in the past because he wasn't sold.… pic.twitter.com/cb2SR6lOJo — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 19, 2024

The fan complimented McCarthy for having “really good feet” and pointed out Maye’s adept ability at “anticipating windows” when making throws.

The fan also sheepishly asked O’Connell to work his Patriots ties for a potential move up to the third pick. O’Connell answered that he “may or may not have sent a nice bouquet of flowers” to Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

O’Connell was a third-round selection by the Patriots in 2008 and played one season with the team.

The Vikings have been widely rumored to be eyeing a trade to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to draft their QB of the future. Minnesota is armed with the 11th and 23rd picks in the first round.