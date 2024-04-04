Vikings show strong interest in another top QB prospect

The Minnesota Vikings are doing their homework on quarterback prospects ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Vikings have two picks in the first round of the draft. They have their own pick at No. 11 and added the No. 23 overall pick in a recent trade with the Houston Texans. Most expect them to draft a quarterback either with one of those two picks or by packaging both to move up higher in the first round.

One quarterback that the Vikings are clearly interested in is Michael Penix Jr. According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Minnesota sent their entire staff — including head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — to Seattle for a private workout with Penix on Thursday.

The #Vikings flew out their whole staff for a private workout with Michael Penix Jr. in Seattle, including HC Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, sources say. I’m told Penix has a top 30 with the #Raiders today, who currently hold the 13th pick in the draft. https://t.co/mZVUcG9zpr pic.twitter.com/ulR1Czgl4W — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2024

Penix is viewed by most analysts as either the fourth- or fifth-best quarterback in the draft. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and JJ McCarthy are expected to be the first four QBs taken, with Williams going to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 and the other three going in some order. The four quarterbacks could even go in the first four picks.

The Arizona Cardinals, who have Kyle Murray, currently have the No. 4 pick. There is a chance they could trade that to the Vikings or another team.

Penix is a player whose stock could rise in the weeks leading up to the draft. The former Washington star threw for a combined 9,544 yards, 67 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the past two seasons. He also impressed scouts with more than just his passing ability at his recent pro day.

If the Vikings decide not to trade up in the draft, Penix would make a lot of sense for them.