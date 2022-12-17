Vikings come back from down 33-0 for biggest comeback in NFL history

It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings on Saturday came back from down 33-0 at home to the Indianapolis Colts to win their Week 15 game 39-36 in overtime.

Minnesota entered the game 10-3 and favored to beat the 3-9-1 Colts, but the Vikings got off to a terrible start. They had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown; then they lost a fumble that Indy turned into a TD; then they couldn’t convert on 4th-and-1 from their 31 twice in a row, leading to a pair of Colts field goals. Add in a pick-six plus two other field goals, and the Colts took a 33-0 lead into halftime.

But once the Vikings stopped shooting themselves in the foot, it became a game.

Minnesota spent the second half forcing punts and passing for touchdowns. Kirk Cousins threw four touchdowns in the second half, while the defense forced five punts, plus a sixth in overtime.

In the end, the Vikings were able to kick a field goal in overtime to win the game and move to 11-3, which helped them clinch the NFC North.

THE BIGGEST COMEBACK IN NFL HISTORY IS COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/ppM2UAzGa3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 17, 2022

The 33-point comeback marked the biggest in NFL history. That topped the previous comeback of 32 points, which had a tie-in to this year’s Colts team.