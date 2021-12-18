Vikings cut starting CB after practice altercation with coaches, teammates

A Minnesota Vikings defensive starter is out after losing his cool with teammates and coaches during Saturday’s practice.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was waived by the Vikings on Saturday after a significant verbal altercation with coaches, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Breeland reportedly took off his cleats and confronted teammates that tried to calm him down.

The #Vikings waived starting CB Bashaud Breeland after he got into a verbal altercation today at practice with coaches, took off his cleats and got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Too much to come back from. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Breeland is in his eighth NFL season, and this was his first with Minnesota. He had started 13 games at cornerback for the team, collecting 63 total tackles and two interceptions.

Advanced statistics indicate that Breeland has struggled this year, a suggestion that the 29-year-old took offense to. The Vikings clearly felt that the negatives outweighed the positives in light of his conduct Saturday and opted to move on, especially if they agreed that his play left something to be desired.

