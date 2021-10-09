Bashaud Breeland has exchange with reporter over critical question

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland wasn’t very impressed with a reporter’s line of questioning relating to Breeland’s struggles in 2021.

St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson asked Breeland if the cornerback was embarrassed by the fact that he ranks last among all NFL cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus. Breeland quite clearly found the question ridiculous, and suggested that Tomasson would come in last in a similar ranking of reporters.

Chris Tomasson asked Breeland him if he's embarrassed by PFF ranking him the 103rd CB (out of 103) in the league. Breeland responded by saying Chris would probably rank 101 of 101 reporters if someone ranked them. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sW45QXMMEu — Skol Vikes (@SkolBros) October 8, 2021

It’s kind of a strange question from Tomasson. It’s an open question of whether Breeland even accepts that he’s struggling, much less whether he’s embarrassed by it.

Breeland signed with Minnesota in the offseason and has been a regular starter at cornerback for the team. He’s been scrutinized as the team’s secondary has struggled, especially with a potentially superior option sitting on the bench in frustration. Maybe Breeland knows it, but the question is probably only going to prompt more frustration.