 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 8, 2021

Bashaud Breeland has exchange with reporter over critical question

October 8, 2021
by Grey Papke
Bashaud Breeland holds a microphone

Clubhouse Live co-hosts Brett Christopherson, Ricardo Argeullo, Margaret Naczek and Green Bay Packer Josh Jones welcome cornerback Bashaud Breeland Monday, December 10, 2018, at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Clubhouse Live121018 Rbp533

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland wasn’t very impressed with a reporter’s line of questioning relating to Breeland’s struggles in 2021.

St. Paul Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson asked Breeland if the cornerback was embarrassed by the fact that he ranks last among all NFL cornerbacks according to Pro Football Focus. Breeland quite clearly found the question ridiculous, and suggested that Tomasson would come in last in a similar ranking of reporters.

It’s kind of a strange question from Tomasson. It’s an open question of whether Breeland even accepts that he’s struggling, much less whether he’s embarrassed by it.

Breeland signed with Minnesota in the offseason and has been a regular starter at cornerback for the team. He’s been scrutinized as the team’s secondary has struggled, especially with a potentially superior option sitting on the bench in frustration. Maybe Breeland knows it, but the question is probably only going to prompt more frustration.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus