Did Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell accuse Seahawks of funny business?

The Minnesota Vikings dealt with some unexpected adversity during their win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and it sounds like head coach Kevin O’Connell believes it was not a coincidence.

Following the Vikings’ 27-24 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., O’Connell told reporters that the electronic headset communication between him and Sam Darnold went out on Minnesota’s go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter. O’Connell said he found it “curious.”

“I got a new battery pack but yeah my headset went out completely which I thought was curious in that moment but Sam scrambled on the play before,” Darnold said, via the Seahawks’ official website. “So I was able to talk to him coming off the sideline, get that play called, and by the time the next snap was up, I had a new pack on. So dealing with adversity.”

O’Connell was referring to a play where Darnold scrambled for 9 yards on 2nd-and-3 from the Minnesota 37. He said Darnold only heard the formation that was called and had to improvise with the play.

“I just know that when I saw him have space and go run like he did, I was relieved,” O’Connell said. “I know what that play call is, QB run left. What it seemed like. He’s had some moments like that this year where he just seems to be at his best in those moments.”

O’Connell was not asked to elaborate on what he meant when he said it was “curious” that his and Darnold’s headset communication went out. It sure seemed like he was accusing the Seahawks of funny business.

There have been rumors over the years of teams having their headsets sabotaged during road games. We will never know if that is what happened in Seattle, but O’Connell seemed to be hinting at a conspiracy theory.