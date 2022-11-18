Vikings DB takes aim at Commanders for copying Kirk Cousins chain celebration

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Kris Boyd is upset with the Washington Commanders for copying their chain celebration.

The Vikings went viral following their win over Washington in Week 9 for having quarterback Kirk Cousins dance around on the team plane shirtless with a bunch of chains around his neck.

People loved seeing Cousins celebrate like that, and one team even copied it.

After their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, the Commanders put some chains around Taylor Heinicke’s neck for their flight home.

Boyd isn’t having it.

“Stop trynna f—ing be us…Lames…He couldn’t hold Kirk jockstrap!! Find your own trend!…Y’all s–t don’t even look like y’all having fun enjoying it,” Boyd wrote on Twitter (profanity edited by LBS).

A former 7th-round pick, Boyd has played in nine games this season. Though he’s not a big contributer to the team, he’s no less defensive of it.