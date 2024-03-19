Vikings land former Pro Bowl cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings have reeled in one of the Griffin twins.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Vikings are signing cornerback Shaquill Griffin in free agency. The deal will be for one year and up to $6 million, Schultz adds.

Griffin, 28, was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He split time last season between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers, producing 39 combined tackles, five passes defended, and an interception over 13 games overall.

The former third-round pick Griffin may not get above Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, or Andrew Booth Jr. on the depth chart. But he still makes for a nice cost-effective signing and is the latest in a series of smart moves by Minnesota this offseason to kick off the post-Kirk Cousins era.