 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 19, 2024

Vikings land former Pro Bowl cornerback

March 19, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the field

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have reeled in one of the Griffin twins.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Vikings are signing cornerback Shaquill Griffin in free agency. The deal will be for one year and up to $6 million, Schultz adds.

Griffin, 28, was a Pro Bowler with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He split time last season between the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers, producing 39 combined tackles, five passes defended, and an interception over 13 games overall.

The former third-round pick Griffin may not get above Byron Murphy Jr., Akayleb Evans, or Andrew Booth Jr. on the depth chart. But he still makes for a nice cost-effective signing and is the latest in a series of smart moves by Minnesota this offseason to kick off the post-Kirk Cousins era.

Article Tags

Minnesota VikingsShaquill Griffin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus