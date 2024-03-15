Vikings, Texans complete major draft pick swap

The Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans have reached agreement on a trade that will have a significant impact on the NFL Draft.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Vikings have acquired a first-round pick from Houston. Minnesota is trading its second-round pick (No. 42 overall), one of its sixth-round picks and a second-round pick in 2025 for Houston’s first-round pick (No. 23) overall and a seventh-round pick.

A Draft Trade!! The #Vikings and #Texans have agreed to terms on a major deal in advance of the draft, per me and @TomPelissero, landing Minnesota another 1. — Minnesota gets No. 23 and No. 232.

— Houston gets No. 42, 188 and a 2025 2nd rounder. MIN moves up, HOU collects. pic.twitter.com/ehRFqOKbFz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2024

The big takeaway is that the Vikings now have an additional first-round pick. Their own pick was No. 11 overall, so they have that and No. 23.

With the Vikings having lost Kirk Cousins in free agency, there is a chance they could either use one of their first-round picks on a quarterback or package the two to move up even higher for a quarterback.

Minnesota signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but it is unclear if head coach Kevin O’Connell views Darnold as a potential starter or more of an insurance policy.

The Vikings are hoping to sign Justin Jefferson to a contract extension, though there have been some rumblings about him potentially wanting a trade now that Cousins is gone. If Minnesota plans to trade up for one of the top quarterback prospects in the draft, that might make the situation more appealing for Jefferson.