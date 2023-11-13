Vikings LB Jordan Hicks hospitalized with compartment syndrome

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a shin injury, and the veteran wound up needing treatment in a hospital.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that Hicks underwent a procedure after the 31-year-old developed compartment syndrome in his right leg. Hicks remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon for precautionary reasons.

#Vikings LB Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure Sunday night and remains hospitalized after developing compartment syndrome in his right leg following a shin injury. Coach Kevin O'Connell: "If not handled with the utmost level of concern, it could’ve been very serious." pic.twitter.com/UjLYDnDQ1Y — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2023

“If not handled with the utmost level of concern, it could’ve been very serious,” O’Connell said of the injury.

Compartment syndrome is described as a dangerous condition that occurs when there is excessive pressure within a muscle. It can be extremely painful.

Hicks has 87 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception on the season. While it sounds unlikely that he will play in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, there does not seem to be any real long-term concern.