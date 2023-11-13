 Skip to main content
Vikings LB Jordan Hicks hospitalized with compartment syndrome

November 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jordan Hicks adjusts his headband

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a shin injury, and the veteran wound up needing treatment in a hospital.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Monday that Hicks underwent a procedure after the 31-year-old developed compartment syndrome in his right leg. Hicks remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon for precautionary reasons.

“If not handled with the utmost level of concern, it could’ve been very serious,” O’Connell said of the injury.

Compartment syndrome is described as a dangerous condition that occurs when there is excessive pressure within a muscle. It can be extremely painful.

Hicks has 87 total tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception on the season. While it sounds unlikely that he will play in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, there does not seem to be any real long-term concern.

Jordan Hicks
