Report: Vikings listening to trade offers for 1 star player

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a disappointing start to the season, and they may be open to parting with one of their best players.

Multiple teams have called the Vikings to inquire out trading for star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Minnesota has at least been entertaining the offers.

Hunter was the subject of trade rumors over the offseason when he was unhappy with his contract situation. The Vikings were said to be open to moving the Pro Bowl defender at the time, but the two sides eventually agreed on a new one-year deal. Hunter is now set to become a free agent after the season.

The Vikings are 2-4 and do not look like a playoff contender. Hunter is having a career year and leads the NFL with 8 sacks in six games, so the 28-year-old’s trade value will probably never be higher.