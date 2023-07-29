Report: Vikings open to trading Pro Bowl defender

The Minnesota Vikings may have a major move coming to address an issue with a Pro Bowl defender.

The Vikings are open to trading defensive end Danielle Hunter and have evaluated potential deals, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Hunter is entering the final season of the five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed in 2018, and does not want to play for the $4.9 million base salary he is slated to earn in 2023.

Hunter reported to training camp, but is taking part in a “hold-in” by refusing to practice. The Vikings are open to a contract extension, but the two sides do not appear to be close to finding any sort of agreement, with Minnesota apparently reluctant to hand him another long-term deal.

Hunter has been the subject of trade rumors for a good part of the offseason, but this is the clearest indication yet that the Vikings would actually be willing to move him.

The 28-year-old has spent his entire career with the Vikings, and has four double-digit sack seasons to his name. He collected 10.5 sacks for the team in 2022.