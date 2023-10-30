Vikings’ locker room was in shambles after Kirk Cousins injury news

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a serious Achilles injury on Sunday. His Vikings teammates were emotional once news of the injury broke.

The Vikings QB went down after a non-contact injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s win against the Green Bay Packers. Cousins cheered for his teammates as he was carted off Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

This video summarizes who Kirk Cousins is perfectly… He gets on the cart, knowing his season (and career in Minnesota) might be over… And what is he doing? Clapping, cheering for his team. Kirk Cousins will be back. pic.twitter.com/al4YWnYtX9 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 30, 2023

Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis for the Athletic gave some insight on the Vikings locker room after learning of Cousins’ injury. He described the locker room’s state as “pretty emotional” with “multiple players” in tears as they digested the news.

“I can’t describe it,” Vikings safety Harrison Smith said of the feeling in the locker room. “You really just have to experience it to know.”

The 35-year-old quarterback has had his fair share of critics for his play on the field. However, his role as a leader and locker room presence for Minnesota has been one of his unquestioned strengths.

Cousins went 23-of-31 in the contest for 274 yards with two touchdowns before the injury.

The Vikings have won three in a row and four of their last five games. But losing their leader and quarterback for likely the rest of the season makes the on-field success feel bittersweet.