Vikings make decision on Dalvin Cook’s future

The Minnesota Vikings are moving on from Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings have been trying to trade Cook this offseason, but thus far they have not been able to find a suitor. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota is planning to release Cook on Friday if no trade is in place.

Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

If the Vikings do release Cook, they will save $9 million in salary cap space and absorb a dead cap hit of $5.1 million. It is highly unlikely that they will be able to trade the 27-year-old now that it is clear they are not bringing him back.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. He remains a good player, but the issue is nobody — including Minnesota — seems to want the running back on his current salary, which calls for him to be paid $11 million in 2023.

We know of one team that reportedly almost made a trade for Cook, but it sounds like he is now headed for free agency.