Report: Dalvin Cook was nearly traded to AFC team

The Minnesota Vikings seem like they are heading toward a split with Dalvin Cook, and they were reportedly close to trading the star running back at one point earlier this offseason.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported in his weekly column on Monday that the Vikings “came very close” to trading Cook to the Miami Dolphins back in March. Breer said the Dolphins were in the market for another big-play threat to pair with star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but they ultimately never came to an agreement with Minnesota.

The Dolphins have been mentioned as a trade suitor for Cook, but they may be less likely to make a play for him now than they were a couple of months ago. After they were unable to strike a deal with the Vikings, they drafted former Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in the third round.

Achane is an explosive player who should be a big-play threat in Mike McDaniel’s offense. The question now is whether the Dolphins feel they still have room for Cook, and the answer would almost certainly depend upon asking price.

Cook has three seasons remaining on the 5-year, $63 million deal he signed in 2020. He remains a good player, but the issue is nobody seems to want the running back on his current salary, which calls for him to be paid $11 million in 2023. Teams like the Dolphins may simply be waiting under the assumption that Minnesota will cut Cook.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. He also had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns. Minnesota also has Alexander Mattison under contract and could be prepared to move forward with him as their lead back.