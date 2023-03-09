Vikings could reportedly move on from 2-time Pro Bowler

The Minnesota Vikings may be preparing to move on from one of their most reliable veterans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday reported that there is a “real possibility” the Vikings will cut wide receiver Adam Thielen. The two sides are expected to sit down to discuss Thielen’s future in the coming days.

There’s a real possibility that the Vikings and Adam Thielen will part ways in the coming days, allowing the two-time Pro-Bowl WR to become a free agent, per sources. The two sides will talk in coming days, but his time in Minnesota could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2023

Thielen still has two years remaining on the four-year, $64 million contract extension he signed with Minnesota prior to the 2019 season. The 32-year-old inked that deal after being named to the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018. He is owed $11 million in base salary next season and scheduled to count nearly $20 million against the salary cap.

The Vikings are roughly $15 million over the salary cap at the moment, according to the latest figures from Spotrac. There is a chance they could agree to a restructure with Thielen, but it seems unlikely that he will remain with the team on his current contract.

Thielen appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings last season. He had 70 catches for 716 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has been a reliable target for Kirk Cousins and a great second option for Minnesota behind Justin Jefferson.