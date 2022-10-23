Vikings player arrested following alleged Miami nightclub incident

NFL coaches always urge players to stay out of trouble when their teams have a bye week, but it sounds like like Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh failed to do that with his team off in Week 7.

Andy Salter of FOX Sports 640 South Florida reports that Udoh was arrested following an alleged incident at a nightclub in Miami on Saturday night. The 25-year-old was accused of following a woman into a bathroom and then refusing to leave. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

SLATER SCOOP: Minnesota Vikings’ Oli Udoh was arrested on Saturday in Miami. The NFL offensive lineman was talking to a woman in the bathroom line at a nightclub, followed her in, and then wouldn’t leave, sources tell me. Udoh got charged with disorderly conduct and resisting. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) October 23, 2022

The Vikings beat the Dolphins at Miami last week before going on their bye. It is unclear if Udoh remained in Miami or left and then returned.

Udoh, a sixth-round pick back in 2019, is a reserve player. He has played a handful of snaps for Minnesota this season.