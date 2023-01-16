Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants.

The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would expect a throw at least close to the marker, if not beyond it, to try to pick up the first.

Instead, Cousins targeted tight end T.J. Hockenson three yards from the line of scrimmage with a defender breathing down the receiver’s neck.

The Vikings final play with the season on the line: pic.twitter.com/W5qcZ93BXl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

The defense here would be that Cousins was about to get drilled by Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and does not have the mobility to escape. It was either throw it to someone or get crushed on a game-ending sack. As true as that may be, the optics of the play spoke for themselves, and Cousins took the brunt of the blame on social media.

Like, seriously… How do you throw THAT pass on 4th-and-the-season? THAT'S why people don't "respect" Kirk Cousins. — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) January 16, 2023

Why throw an a 3 yard option route on 4th and 8 with the season on the line?You can’t be serious. I don’t get that play call or decision by Kirk Cousins. You get what you earn in this league — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins throwing a three-yard pass on 4th and 8 with the game on the line is the most on-brand play ever. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 16, 2023

A long off season ahead for Kirk Cousins after that 4th down throw. The 3 yard out when you need 8. Wow wow wow wow wow. Even Matt Patricia wouldn’t have called that. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins is the guy who bunts down by one with two outs in the 9th — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) January 16, 2023

[4th and 8, final drive of the game, down by a touchdown] KIRK COUSINS: go out three yards turn around and i’m gonna hit you right in the numbers THE TEAM: kirk we need 8 yards though KIRK COUSINS: *puts on a pair of sunglasses and smokes a big cigar* trust me — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 16, 2023

Kirk Cousins, at his big age, is still throwing check downs, short of the sticks, with the game on the line?? HOW?! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 16, 2023

Cousins actually had a pretty solid game, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. That last play is all that anyone will remember, though.

In many ways, the Vikings beat themselves on Sunday with some very bad decisions. They will have to stew on them all offseason after their early exit.