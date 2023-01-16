 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 15, 2023

Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Vikings final play

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants.

The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would expect a throw at least close to the marker, if not beyond it, to try to pick up the first.

Instead, Cousins targeted tight end T.J. Hockenson three yards from the line of scrimmage with a defender breathing down the receiver’s neck.

The defense here would be that Cousins was about to get drilled by Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and does not have the mobility to escape. It was either throw it to someone or get crushed on a game-ending sack. As true as that may be, the optics of the play spoke for themselves, and Cousins took the brunt of the blame on social media.

Cousins actually had a pretty solid game, throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns without turning the ball over. That last play is all that anyone will remember, though.

In many ways, the Vikings beat themselves on Sunday with some very bad decisions. They will have to stew on them all offseason after their early exit.

Article Tags

Kirk CousinsMinnesota VikingsNFL Playoffs 2022
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus