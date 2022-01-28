Vikings reportedly considering Sean McVay assistant for head coach role

Another member of the Sean McVay coaching tree could soon reportedly be roaming NFL sidelines.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is a serious candidate for the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. New Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is said to be intrigued by O’Connell, and the Rams assistant has impressed so far in virtual interviews.

Rams OC Kevin O’Connell ia name to watch in Vikings search. He was on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s list of intriguing candidates during GM interviews, and he acquitted himself well in Zoom call with the team. Giants DC Patrick Graham also a name that came up (there’s a Yale connection) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2022

O’Connell spent several seasons as a backup quarterback in the NFL before transitioning to coaching. The 36-year-old has experience as an assistant with Cleveland and San Francisco before serving as offensive coordinator in Washington and Los Angeles. Washington apparently gave him some consideration as head coach in 2019 before ultimately hiring Ron Rivera.

Minnesota’s search has been moving fairly slowly, with few candidates strongly linked to it thus far. After eight years with a defensive mind in charge in the form of Mike Zimmer, looking for an offensive coach would make sense for the Vikings.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports